CARTHAGE, Mo. — A southwest Missouri city wants you to get to know the the candidates running for local office.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candidate Forum on Tuesday, March 29th beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The forum will be held at the Community Room located inside the Carthage Water & Electric Plant at 627 W. Centennial.

Carthage R-9 School Board candidates will be first, followed by the Carthage City Council and Mayoral candidates beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“It’s very important to give all of the candidates the opportunity to address their constituents and hear where they stand on issues facing the community,” said Julie Reams, President of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very glad that the Chamber can host this type of event before the election so voters can be informed before they cast their vote,” added Reams.

City Council and Mayoral Candidates will be asked a series of questions, while School Board Candidates will each give a 5 minute platform speech.

No questions will be allowed from the floor, however questions may be submitted in advance to the Chamber by email to jreams@carthagechamber.com by 12:00 noon on Monday the 28th.

Those running for Carthage R-9 School Board are:

Ryan Collier

Garrell Dry

Niki Cloud

Nathan Terry

Carthage City Council candidates (by ward) are:

Ward 1: Brandi Ensor & Maria D. Marroquin

Ward 2: Trudy Blankenship

Ward 3: Mike Daugherty & Robin Blair

Ward 4: Ed Hardesty, Craig Diggs & Aaron McDonald

Ward 5: Shawn McGrew & Mark Elliff

Carthage Mayoral candidates are:

Dan Rife

David “Bren” Flanigan

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, April 5th.