MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County residents will vote Tuesday on a multi-million bond issue earmarked to build storm shelters at the county’s six school campuses.

The $21.5 million bond issue would fund shelters at:

Anderson elementary campus: a new gymnasium with additional technology office spaces,

Anderson middle school campus: new classroom and weight room;

Noel elementary campus: new gymnasium;

Rocky Comfort elementary campus: new health clinic/daycare;

White Rock elementary campus: new gymnasium and additional classrooms;

Pineville primary school campus: new multipurpose room with additional office space.

The bond would also renovate Pineville elementary nurse’s office and main office space, complete classroom, and restroom additions at Southwest City elementary campus, and pave parking lots at the McDonald County high school campus

Anderson, Pineville, Southwest City, White Rock elementary school campuses, and Mustang Academy parking lots would also be paved should the bond pass.

Taxes will not be affected by the passing of the bond issue.

Voters in the Southwest R-V School District in Washburn in Barry County are asked to approve a $2 million bond issue for building a press box, restrooms, a concession stand, a trap range, a baseball field, and a softball field.

Also on the ballot is the election of two people to serve on the McDonald County School Board. Candidates for the three-year position are:

Frank Woods

Chad Akins,

Dewey Allgood,

Steve Buckingham

Bob Campbell

In other municipal elections, Goodman voters will decide between Nelson Watson and John Bunch of North Ward Alderman. Noel voters will decide between Faye Davis and Reid Schmit for the West Ward Alderman position.

Ginger Blue voters will be asked whether to approve forgoing annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.