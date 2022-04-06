MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County residents overwhelming approved on Tuesday a $21.5 -million school bond issue to build storm shelters at the county’s six school campuses.

The proposal passed with 907 yes votes, or 76.28 percent with 282 no notes, or 23.72 percent.

The bond will primarily build shelters at the Anderson elementary and middle school campuses, the Noel, Rocky Comfort, and White Oak elementary campuses, and the Pineville primary school campus.

Voters also elected Bob Campbell and Frank Woods to the McDonald County School Board. Campbell netted 604 votes and Frank Woods 598 votes.

Goodman voters elected John Bunch to the North Ward Alderman position and Noel voters elected Reid Schmit for the West Ward Alderman position.

Ginger Blue voters unanimously approved forgoing annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.