You can watch the full length interviews with both Zone 4 candidates at the bottom of this article

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin voters will decide key City Council races in just a week – four seats in contested races.

That includes the Zone 4 seat, with incumbent Diane Reid Adams and newcomer Dr. Mark Farnham.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander introduced the candidates, starting with Dr. Farnham tracing his roots in the 2011 Joplin Tornado.

“I burst into tears literally, the grown man driving around and seeing this, what had happened. And that’s when I realized how much I love Joplin, the current concern right now the City Council run is a result of a grassroots effort,” said Mark Farnham, Joplin Council Candidate.

“I am running for re-election. I have lived in Joplin since 1952. And I just felt like when I retired from teaching, I wanted to do something with that education. Well, my dad had been on the Council a little over 50 years ago. And I always want to do what Dad did so I decided to run for Council and I found that I enjoy it very much,” said Diane Reid Adams, Council Candidate. “Of course, it’s a great tragedy. And through my time on the Council I have fought for targeted wage increases across the board. And that does not include just the police and fire but other positions within various departments in the city.”

“So I’ve known that we had an issue with not finding enough police and we’re also losing police. We don’t pay our police enough. We need to look at those fourth, fifth and sixth year salaries when the police are leaving Joplin,” said Farnham. “Anything that supports police and fire that’s what I’m running on. Basically, police and fire, homeless and Fiscal Responsibility are my three platforms but I don’t necessarily want to increase taxes to pay any of those but we do have as you said, a tax that was passed. What to do with the money so police and fire number one for me.”

“In addition to our salaries, we need to consider our infrastructure – our plans for the future, things that the tornado recovery funds did not cover and not let our city deteriorate. We need to keep our sewers and our streets intact and maybe provide programs for the homeless,” added Adams.

We will continue our look at Joplin’s Council races tomorrow, including the five candidates on the ballot for three General Council seats.