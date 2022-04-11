JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man who fell just short of a City Council bid last week, is asking for a recount.

Brian Evans ended up just 13 votes behind Josh Detar for a general Joplin City Council seat on Tuesday. Evans says in the days after the election, he received concerns from citizens about possible errors with their ballots. He adds he’s had over 200 requests from citizens to ask for a recount.

Since the vote deficit is less than the one percent margin for error, he can file for the recount.

“The people have a right to know, that everything is done right. I do have a lot of faith and trust in Charlie Davis and the County Clerk’s Office. I talk to him a lot and their office. And um, but we need to know that everything is correct,” said Brian Evans, Joplin City Council Candidate.

Evans plans to officially file for a recount tomorrow (Tuesday) and says the process could take about 20 days to complete.

