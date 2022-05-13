JOPLIN, Mo. — A Jasper County judge is giving the green light to an election recount in Joplin.

Judge Gayle Crane authorized the motion by city council candidate Brian Evans. Evans lost his race by just 13 votes in April, leading to the request for a recount.



Judge Crane indicated the County Clerks of Jasper and Newton County should conduct a machine recount, where the paper ballots are fed through counting machines.

Before that can happen, each county clerk must submit the names of election judges who will monitor the recount. Once those election judges are approved, the recount can move forward.