JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County voters are getting an upgrade to the election experience.

There are now 58 new ballot scanners for upcoming elections. The purchase is worth $262,000, a cost covered by federal grant funding. The upgrade means each polling place will get a new scanner, speeding up the process of counting each vote.

“Not only is it looking for the dots so we can tally votes, it is also taking pictures of both sides of the ballot. So basically, the machines just have faster processors, and they will allow people to get in, vote, cast their ballot, and leave in a much quicker fashion,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

The new ballot scanners also have more security features to prevent ballot tampering. They’ll be used for the next Jasper County election, which happens in April of 2024.