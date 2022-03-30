JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County will get a big federal grant, aimed at expanding alternative court services.

Jasper County commissioners have given preliminary approval of the $1.2 million in funding. The grant would add capacity for both the veterans court and mental health court. They’ve both been in operation for a number of years, but have been limited in the number of cases they can take.

“Usually our courts don’t get above 30 participants at any given time but with this expansion we’re going to be able to increase that capacity to around 45. And so that’s what our target is at this point,” said Erik Theis, Jasper Co. Ct. Admin.

Workers say that the alternative courts have a 70% graduation rate, meaning those who complete the process are drug-free and are gainfully employed.