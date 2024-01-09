GROVE, Okla. — Grove voters will decide today whether to approve a sales tax increase earmarked to build new police and fire stations.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

The lone ballot initiative is a 15-year, six-tenths of one percent sales tax increase. If approved Grove sales tax will jump to 10.2 percent.

Decades-old buildings filled with mold and other health concerns are prompting Grove city leaders to ask voters to pass a sales tax increase.

The proposed Fire Station is 17,252 sq. ft. and the proposed Police Station is 13,324 sq. ft. The project is estimated to cost $16.5 million.

“We have looked at grant funding and have not found funds available to construct a facility,” said City Manager Debbie Bottoroff. “We will continue and if any grant funds become available, we will apply and if approved, the funds will go towards paying the facilities off sooner.”

“We value our police officers and firefighters,” Bottoroff said. “We need to upgrade the police and fire departments for their safety, so they can adequately protect the community.”

State law mandates that only registered voters who live in the Groce city limits can vote on the sales tax proposition.