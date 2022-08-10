MISSOURI — The November election will feature a long list of races for local voters to decide. And in Missouri, that will include four statewide questions, with marijuana topping the list.

Marijuana is legal in Missouri, with restrictions. But that could be changing.

“In November, we’re going to have the ballot issue for recreational marijuana or adult use in Missouri,” said Alex Williams, MO Made Marijuana Sec.

It would allow anyone 21 or older to buy and use marijuana. It’s a change Alex Williams with Missouri Made Marijuana supports.

“Currently, we’re a medical state where patients can you know, they go through a doctor to come get medical marijuana. However, if the rules change, you know, it could be where anybody would be able to come potentially purchase marijuana. I think it’s great for Missouri,” said Williams.

But that’s not all. A second ballot question would expand how the state of Missouri invests its savings.

“Another one is moving the Missouri National Guard which is currently under the Department of Public Safety – moving it back to its own department. Which is what it used to be years ago,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

The fourth and final question would raise the minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners – something that would affect Kansas City policing.

“I believe one of the most important things that our founding fathers wanted of our citizens is to be an educated electorate. We ask people research the things that are going to be on the ballot. They’re kind of complicated. There are ramifications to some dealing with finances etc. But the most important thing is read what’s going to be on the ballot long before election day, study it get to know it,” said Davis.

They’ll all show up on the November 8th Ballot.