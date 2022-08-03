GROVE, Okla. — A State Senate District 4 forum is set for Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Grove.

Tom Woods, of Westville and Keith Barenberg, of Colcord, both republicans are running for the seat.

Woods said on Wednesday he has a conflict and will not be at the 1 p.m. forum.

Cheryl Flood, Delaware County Republican Chairwoman said the forum will go on as planned with Barenberg. The forum is open to the public, she said.

Tom Woods

Keith Barenberg

The run-off election is on August 23 and early voting begins on Aug. 18 at the County Election Board.

Barenberg has a 33-year career in law enforcement and is a retired state trooper. He points to his honesty and his Christian values as his moral compass to integrity.

Woods is a dairy farmer and business owner, who operates a feed store and trucking company. His work ethic is the main component of his life as a man of integrity, he said.

In the four-candidate race, Woods won the June primary election with 3,196 votes or 39.5 percent. Barenberg finished second with 2,029 votes or 25.1 percent.

District 4 covers Adair, Delaware, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.

June 28 Primary Election Results

Adair County

Candidate Total Votes Percentage of votes Woods 1,046 56.8 Barenberg 490 26.6 Callan 155 8.4 Apperson 152 8.2

Cherokee County

Candidate Total Votes Percentage of votes Woods 254 54.5 Barenberg 87 18.7 Callan 70 15.0 Apperson 55 11.8

Delaware County

Candidate Total Votes Percentage of votes Apperson 1,395 34.6 Woods 1,057 26.2 Barenberg 971 24.1 Callan 614 15.2

Sequoyah County