GROVE, Okla. — A State Senate District 4 forum is set for Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Grove.
Tom Woods, of Westville and Keith Barenberg, of Colcord, both republicans are running for the seat.
Woods said on Wednesday he has a conflict and will not be at the 1 p.m. forum.
Cheryl Flood, Delaware County Republican Chairwoman said the forum will go on as planned with Barenberg. The forum is open to the public, she said.
The run-off election is on August 23 and early voting begins on Aug. 18 at the County Election Board.
Barenberg has a 33-year career in law enforcement and is a retired state trooper. He points to his honesty and his Christian values as his moral compass to integrity.
Woods is a dairy farmer and business owner, who operates a feed store and trucking company. His work ethic is the main component of his life as a man of integrity, he said.
In the four-candidate race, Woods won the June primary election with 3,196 votes or 39.5 percent. Barenberg finished second with 2,029 votes or 25.1 percent.
District 4 covers Adair, Delaware, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.
June 28 Primary Election Results
Adair County
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Percentage of votes
|Woods
|1,046
|56.8
|Barenberg
|490
|26.6
|Callan
|155
|8.4
|Apperson
|152
|8.2
Cherokee County
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Percentage of votes
|Woods
|254
|54.5
|Barenberg
|87
|18.7
|Callan
|70
|15.0
|Apperson
|55
|11.8
Delaware County
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Percentage of votes
|Apperson
|1,395
|34.6
|Woods
|1,057
|26.2
|Barenberg
|971
|24.1
|Callan
|614
|15.2
Sequoyah County
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Percentage of votes
|Woods
|839
|48.0
|Barenberg
|481
|27.5
|Apperson
|261
|14.9
|Callan
|167
|9.6