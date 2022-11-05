JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of Southwest Missouri Democrats took the initiative to go out into the community to encourage people to get out and vote.

Local Democrats are participating in the second statewide “Democrat Day of Action”.

Volunteers, candidates, political groups, and unions gathered at the Laborer’s Union Hall in Joplin and then went out in the community to knock on doors, encouraging people to get out and vote.

Their goal this weekend before the upcoming election is to knock on 1,500 doors in the area.

“Today and tomorrow what we’re reminding them is here’s it’s time to vote. Do you know where to vote? If you need to know your polling place, we can tell you where your polling places are, what time the polls are open, and what you need to take with your photo ID. How to comply with the new voter restriction laws in Missouri. We can provide that information also talking to people about why is your vote important because elections are often decided by very small majorities,” said John Hicks, Chairman of SWMO Democrats.

“Voting is super important for young people in this upcoming election because we are deciding our future and we’re deciding the people that are going to represent us in the US government. And this upcoming election is especially important for young women and women’s rights and minority rights. So get out there and vote,” said Elizabeth Seely, Executive Assistant of SWMO Democrats.

Early voting is already underway in Missouri.

Election day is Tuesday with polling places opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.