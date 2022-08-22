NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Tuesday is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election day.
Voting at local precincts is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In local issues, Fairland voters will decide on a proposal either allowing the town treasurer position to be an elected position or if the board of trustees will hire an employee for the position.
The proposal needs to pass by a simple majority.
Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
Delaware County voters will choose either Tom Woods or Keith Barenberg as their next state senator. District 4 covers Adair, Delaware, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.
Barenberg, a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, is a 33-year law enforcement veteran. Woods, a dairy farmer and business owner, operates a feed store and trucking company.
Woods won the June primary election with 3,196 votes or 39.5 percent in the four-candidate race. Barenberg finished second with 2,029 votes or 25.1 percent.
LOCAL
OTTAWA COUNTY
- FAIRLAND TOWN TREASURER PROPOSITION
DELAWARE COUNTY
STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 4 – REPUBLICAN
- TOM WOODS
- KEITH A BARENBERG
CRAIG COUNTY
- CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION
CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS
UNITED STATES SENATOR – REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)
- MARKWAYNE MULLIN
- T.W. SHANNON
UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT
- MADISON HORN
- JASON BOLLINGER
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE – DISTRICT 02 – REPUBLICAN
- AVERY FRIX
- JOSH BRECHEEN
STATE OFFICES
STATE TREASURER – REPUBLICAN
- TODD RUSS
- CLARK JOLLEY
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – REPUBLICAN
- RYAN WALTERS
- APRIL GRACE
COMMISSIONER OF LABOR – REPUBLICAN
- LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN
- SEAN ROBERTS
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER – REPUBLICAN
- KIM DAVID
- TODD THOMSEN