NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Tuesday is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election day.

Voting at local precincts is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In local issues, Fairland voters will decide on a proposal either allowing the town treasurer position to be an elected position or if the board of trustees will hire an employee for the position.

The proposal needs to pass by a simple majority.

Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.

Delaware County voters will choose either Tom Woods or Keith Barenberg as their next state senator. District 4 covers Adair, Delaware, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.

Barenberg, a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, is a 33-year law enforcement veteran. Woods, a dairy farmer and business owner, operates a feed store and trucking company.

Woods won the June primary election with 3,196 votes or 39.5 percent in the four-candidate race. Barenberg finished second with 2,029 votes or 25.1 percent.

LOCAL

OTTAWA COUNTY

FAIRLAND TOWN TREASURER PROPOSITION

DELAWARE COUNTY

STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 4 – REPUBLICAN

TOM WOODS

KEITH A BARENBERG

CRAIG COUNTY

CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS

UNITED STATES SENATOR – REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)

MARKWAYNE MULLIN

T.W. SHANNON

UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT

MADISON HORN

JASON BOLLINGER

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE – DISTRICT 02 – REPUBLICAN

AVERY FRIX

JOSH BRECHEEN

STATE OFFICES

STATE TREASURER – REPUBLICAN

TODD RUSS

CLARK JOLLEY

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – REPUBLICAN

RYAN WALTERS

APRIL GRACE

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR – REPUBLICAN

LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN

SEAN ROBERTS

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER – REPUBLICAN