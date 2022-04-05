On April 5th, 2022, people head to their local precincts to vote.

KSNF/KODE — Today’s the day to make your voices heard by voting on local issues.

Many local counties, cities and school’s have at least one issue on today’s ballot.

Here’s a list of just some of those issues and races we’ll be covering for you:

There are also many cities asking voters to impose a “use tax.”

For example, the City of Pierce City Question would authorize the City to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax (currently at 2.625%).

The polls close tonight at 7:00 p.m., and you can find all your local election night results, as they become available, right here on fourstateshomepage.com, “Your Local Election Headquarters.”

You can also watch KSN and KODE tonight at 10:00 p.m. for election results.