KSNF/KODE — Today’s the day to make your voices heard by voting on local issues.
Many local counties, cities and school’s have at least one issue on today’s ballot.
Here’s a list of just some of those issues and races we’ll be covering for you:
- Joplin Memorial Hall Bond Issue (Proposition One – A $30-million dollar overhaul and addition to Memorial Hall).
- Carthage City Council and Mayoral Races.
- Webb City School District Question (Webb City School District is asking for a no-tax increase bond to add onto Webb City High School).
- Jasper Fire Protection District Question (Would authorize an increase to the tax levy from 30-cents to 60-cents on $100 assessed valuation to support the Fire District, including hiring more full-time firefighters).
- McDonald County School District (Asking voters there to approve a measure that would create a “safe room” at each of their 11 school district buildings).
- Southwest School District Proposition, Phase 2 Renovations (With no increase to the tax levy, would borrow two million dollars to build a trap range, baseball field and a softball field, including a press box, restrooms and concession stand).
- Liberal Fire Protection District Question (Should there be incorporated a Liberal Fire Protection District supported by a levy up to 30-cents per $100 assessed valuation).
- Harrison Township Road District Levy (Would authorize a continuing additional tax rate of 35-cents per $100 assessed valuation for four years to be used for road and bridge improvements).
- Aurora Fire Protection District (Would authorize an increase to the tax levy from 30-cents to 60-cents on $100 assessed valuation to support the fire district, including hiring more full-time firefighters).
- Mt. Vernon Benefit Special Road District Question (Would authorize a tax rate of 16-cents per $100 assessed valuation to be retained for four years to be used for road purposes).
- Stotts City, Question 2 (Would authorize the city of Stotts City to impose a local sales tax of 1%).
- Barry County Law Enforcement Sales Tax (Shall Barry County impose a county-wide sales tax of 1/2 of 1% for law enforcement pay for the county and funding to support current and future operations and repairs and maintenance.
- Purdy School District Question (Would authorize general obligation bonds of $3-million to construct secure entryways and make security upgrades at the elementary school, high school and central office, plus other renovations and upgrades).
- City of Commerce, Proposition One (Would authorize the collection an of additional 2% sales tax to be used to fund capital expenditures benefiting the city and available to pay debt service on obligations issued by the city.
There are also many cities asking voters to impose a “use tax.”
For example, the City of Pierce City Question would authorize the City to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax (currently at 2.625%).
The polls close tonight at 7:00 p.m., and you can find all your local election night results, as they become available, right here on fourstateshomepage.com, “Your Local Election Headquarters.”
You can also watch KSN and KODE tonight at 10:00 p.m. for election results.