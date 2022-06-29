NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Voters kept some familiar faces in offices and opted for a change in other offices.

Doug Pewitt was elected District Attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties. He will take office in January. He defeated incumbent District Attorney Kenny Wright by a vote of 4,134, or 58.12 percent to 2,894 votes, or 41.18 percent.

“I plan to take a few days to reflect and will meet with Kenny (Wright) and go over the status of the (district attorney’s) office,” Pewitt said on Wednesday.

Pewitt said he plans to build a team that improves the “communities’ situations.”

“I plan on working closely with law enforcement,” Pewitt said.

Both Pewitt and Wright expressed their appreciation for their supporters.

“I am especially proud of the work my team has done together over this last seven and half years,” Wright said.

“We have fought for victims and tried to find justice every day in every case,” Wright said. “I’m so proud of all of my employees and their contribution to the pursuit of our mission.”

In the District 4 Senate Race, Tom Woods and Keith Barenberg finished at the top of the 4-candidate race. They will face each other on Aug. 23 for a runoff primary election.

Keith Barenburg

Tom Woods

Incumbent Josh West easily won the State Representative District 5 race over Tamara Bryan by a vote of 3,739 votes or 73.52 percent to 1,347 votes or 26.48 percent.

DELAWARE COUNTY

Voters approved retaining a half-cent sin sales tax to help with the upkeep and maintenance of the county’s roads and bridges. The final vote was 4,307 in favor with 2,228 opposed to the proposition.

Acting Delaware County Sheriff James Beck defeated challenger Ray Thomas, 2,553 votes to 2,374 votes.

“My goal is to make Delaware County a safe place for its residents,” Beck said.

CRAIG COUNTY

Vinita residents soundly voted against a proposition that would allow the mayor, with the city’s council’s approval, to appoint the city’s police chief position instead of an elected position. Voters cast 537 no votes and 130 yes votes.

Trenton Langley won the county commissioner seat with 318 votes, Gary Speer had 147 votes followed by Willis Underwood with 124 votes.

Elsewhere in Oklahoma politics, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister easily won their races and will face each other in the November general election. Also running on the governor ballot is Libertarian Natalie Bruno and former state Sen. Dr. Ervin Yen.

Hofmeister switched parties and is running as a Democrat.

Gentner Drummond narrowly defeated John O’Connor in the Oklahoma Attorney General race. Drummond won 50.88 percent to 49.12 percent.

Todd Russ and Clark Jolley will meet again in August in a runoff for State Treasurer and the winner of the runoff between Ryan Walters and April Grace will face Democrat Jena Nelson on Nov. 8 for the state schools superintendent position.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin and TW Shannon headed to runoff for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s Senate seat. Mullin pulled in 155, 997 or 43.62 percent of the votes to Shannon’s 62,712 or 17.54 percent of the votes. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November.

The winner of the Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen runoff faces Democrat Naomi Andrews for Mullin’s congressional seat.