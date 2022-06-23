OKLAHOMA – Early voting began Thursday in Oklahoma.

Registered voters in Delaware, Craig and Ottawa counties have the option of voting Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the respective county election board office.

The primary election is set for June 28, August 23 is the runoff primary election and the general election is set for November 8.

The race for District 13 District Attorney’s Office race is between incumbent Kenny Wright, of Grove and Doug Pewitt, of Monkey Island.

District 13 covers Ottawa and Delaware counties.

Republican Ballot

Democrat Ballot

CRAIG COUNTY

Vinita residents will vote on whether to make the police chief an appointed position by the mayor with the approval by the city council instead of an elected position.

In the County Commissioner District Three race, Republican voters will decide between Gary D. Speer, Willis Sonny Underwood, and Trenton Langley.

Baring a runoff, the winner of the District Three race is the elected official since no Democratic candidate filed for office.

DELAWARE COUNTY

Delaware County residents will decide whether to extend a half-cent sales tax to help with the upkeep and maintenance of the county’s roads and bridges.

In the State Representative race, incumbent, Josh West, R, of Grove, faces off against challenger Tamara Bryan, R, of Pryor, for the District 5 seat.

In the State Senate race for District 4, the candidates are Keith Barenberg, of Colcord; Hoguen Apperson, of Jay; Tom Woods, of Westville, and Tom Callan, of Jay. The candidate with 50.1 percent of the votes is declared the winner, otherwise, the top two candidates will face each other in August for a runoff.

In the Delaware County sheriff’s race, Republican voters will decide between acting sheriff James Beck and challenger Ray Thomas.

No Democratic candidate filed for the State Representative District 5, State Senate District 4, or the Delaware County Sheriff’s race. Unless a runoff is needed, the winner of those races is the elected official.

OTTAWA COUNTY

In the State Representative District 7 seat, incumbent Steve Bashore, R, of Miami, will face Jason Spence, D, of Miami in November.

Also in the November general election, voters will choose between Democratic candidate, Cody Brecheisen and Republican candidate, Larry McElhaney in the County Commissioner race for District Two. In the District Three race, incumbent, Russell Earls, of Fairland withdrew from the race. Scott Hilton, of Afton, will assume the position in January.