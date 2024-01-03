On the ballot is a sales tax increase to build a new fire and police stations

JAY, Okla. — Early voting begins Thursday for the Special Grove election earmarked to build new police and fire stations.

The lone issue on the January 9 ballot is a 15-year, six-tenths of one percent sales tax increase.

Grove city leaders are seeking a sales tax increase to fund the construction of new fire and police stations.

The current buildings are decades old, filled with mold and pose a health concern for police officers and firefighters.

If passed, sales taxes will jump from the current 9.6 percent sales tax to 10.2 percent.

State law mandates that only registered voters who live in the city limits can vote on the sales tax proposition.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections,” said Crystal January, Delaware County Election Board Secretary.

She said that early voting is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.

Early voting is available Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Delaware County Election Board located at 225 S 5th Street in Jay.

Early voting is not available at polling locations, January said. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled or infirmed, or illiterate. Such individuals may request to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the County Election Board directly for instructions.

For questions, please contact the Election Board at (918) 253-8762 or delawarecounty@elections.ok.gov.