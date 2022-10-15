JOPLIN, Mo. — A candidate, running for state senate in Missouri, made a campaign stop in Joplin, today. Democratic candidate, Trudy Busch Valentine was at Landreth Park this afternoon.

She and her team is travelling around the state this weekend. They made stops, today, in Nevada, Lamar and Carthage, before arriving in Joplin.

Only a few weeks remain until the Missouri General Election.

Valentine is focusing on topics like women’s rights in health care, Missouri’s farm land and higher education. Like many current candidates, she’s spending time talking to small and big communities across the state to tell them all about her plans.

“I can keep our democracy strong. And I have good leadership skills, but I also have compassion and integrity and I want to know the truth, I want to always tell the truth. I want to be transparent in whatever I do, so Missourians know what I am doing, who I’m meeting with, everyday,” said Trudy Busch Valentine, (D) State Senate Candidate, Missouri.

Valentine will face Republican candidate Eric Schmitt in the Missouri General Election on November 8th.