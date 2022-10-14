GIRARD, Kans. — While polls open for don’t officially open for Kansas’ general election until November, advance voting is available to all voters in the state.
Voter registration deadline dates, along with advance voting dates (both in person and by mail) can be found below as provided by the Crawford County Clerk’s Office:
Voter Registration Deadline
Tuesday, October 18th is the last day to register to vote in the 2022 General Election.
Advance Voting by Mail
Wednesday, October 19th the advance voting by mail begins. Ballots will be mailed to voters that fill out and return an Application for Advance Ballot by Mail form, or have qualified for Permanent Advance Voting Status. The deadline to return these requests is Tuesday, November 1st.
Opportunities for In Person Advance Voting
- Wednesday, October 19th through Friday, October 30th on regular business days from 8 am to 4 pm and on
- Monday, November 7th from 8 am to noon in the County Clerk’s office located on the 2nd floor of the Crawford County Courthouse, 111 E. Forest, Girard, KS
- Friday, October 21st from 10 am to 6 pm at the Pittsburg Meadowbrook Mall at 202 E Centennial, Pittsburg, KS
- Saturday, October 22nd from 10 am to 5 pm at the Pittsburg Meadowbrook Mall at 202 E Centennial, Pittsburg, KS
- Wednesday, October 26th from 9 am to 5 pm at the Pittsburg State University’s Overman Student Center at 302 E. Cleveland Ave, Pittsburg, KS
- Saturday, October 29th from 9 am to 4 pm at the Homer Cole Senior Citizen’s Center at 3003 N. Joplin St, Pittsburg, KS