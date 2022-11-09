Cori Bush, as seen in this Jan. 27, 2019 file photo. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS – Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman. The Associated Press has projected Bush the winner of the election for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Bush will retain her seat after a challenge from Republican candidate Andrew Jones.

When first elected to her role in 2018, Bush was the first African-American woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri. Bush has taken a lead role in fighting to extend the CARES Act eviction moratorium last year and has served on several judiciary committees during her tenure.

District 1 covers all of St. Louis City and several cities in north and central St. Louis County. The congressional district seat, which was last occupied by a Republican in 1949, is one of five in Missouri for which voters elected candidates. Three of those districts represent parts of eastern Missouri or the St. Louis metropolitan area.

