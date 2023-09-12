COMMERCE, Okla. – In the Commerce mayor race Keith D. Rush defeated Kenneth Leggett, Jr. 153 votes to 93. The ballot proposal passed 182 votes to 57 changing the Commerce government to an Aldermanic form of city government.

The proposed Grove 25-year, $16.5 bond issue to build a new fire department and police department buildings was defeated with 662 votes opposing the initiative to 457 in favor, or 59.16 % to 40.84 %.

Opponents of the bond issue wanted to implement a sales tax to build the new buildings. Currently, Grove has a 9.6% sales tax, an increase up to 10.1% would have made the Grand Lake community one of the highest taxed communities in the state.