NEVADA, Mo. — A use tax proposal is on the ballot for voters in Nevada, as is the extension of a capital improvements sales tax.

It’s currently one-half of one percent, and was originally passed by voters in 2004. The money is earmarked for a specific purpose.

“So what that funds is a debt to our wastewater treatment plant, as well as new improvements to sidewalks, curb and gutter and also funds public safety equipment,” said Mark Mitchell, Nevada City Manager.

Without a “simple majority” yes vote, the existing tax will sunset in 2024.