The Republican candidates for Kansas Governor and Lieutenant Governor deliver their final campaign message: "Get out and vote"

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Republican candidates for Kansas Governor and Lieutenant Governor made several stops across the Sunflower state today (11/7). Their final campaign stop this evening: Pittsburg. Republicans Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer made four campaign stops across Eastern Kansas today, with just hours to go until the polls open for Tuesday’s midterm election. The final campaign stop for the Kansas governor’s race was at the Crawford County Republican Party Office in Pittsburg.

During the last two weeks, both Schmidt and Sawyer have spent nearly twelve hours each day, co-campaigning throughout many towns and communities in the state. Tomorrow (11/8 — election day), the two candidates will make one final push to get voters to the polls before they close at 7:00 p.m..

“In the last two weeks leading up to this election, Derek and I have both been on the road extensively through the state, and collectively we have been in more than 95 communities in Kansas,” said Katie Sawyer, Republican candidate for Kansas Lieutenant Governor.

Republican candidate for Kansas Lieutenant Governor, Katie Sawyer speaks with potential voters at the Crawford County Republican Party Office in Pittsburg, Kansas.

“I think the vast majority of people already know which way they’re going to vote, the issue is will they in fact show up to vote, and so we have to make sure that happens for the folks on our side of the equation,” said Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for Kansas Governor.

Republican candidate for Kansas Governor, Derek Schmidt talks to supporters at the Crawford County Republican Party Office in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Kansas gubernatorial Republican candidates, Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer face off tomorrow against Democrat challengers, Laura Kelly and David Toland, who are the current Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Kansas.

