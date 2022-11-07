JOPLIN, Mo. — A handful of candidates campaigned today at the “Joplin Regional Airport.”

One of whom was Republican Eric Schmitt.

The current Missouri Attorney General is trying to win the seat that will soon be vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt.

He rallied supporters, today, by talking about his stance, and hopes, for the economy, national security, and immigration.

“No country on Earth would have a border like we have right now. And that’s one of the things I think when we Republicans take control we need to make sure we get a handle on securing the border and also address the issues of inflation. We need to be energy dominant again, we need to control spending. I think our best days are ahead of us. But I think the assault we’ve seen on our liberties and our jobs for the Biden administration in the last two years. Has a lot of people ready for change,” said Eric Schmitt, (R) U.S. Senate Candidate.

A couple of other Republican hopefuls joined Schmitt; US Congressional candidate Eric Burlison and Scott Fitzpatrick, who’s running for state auditor.