NEVADA, Mo. — A candidate for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat is in the midst of quite the tour. Lamar-native Jack Truman is touring the District’s 24 counties between now and November 8th. We caught up with him during his campaign stop, in Nevada. The 56-year-old was unopposed in last week’s Democratic Primary.

“My campaign slogan is ‘For the people.’ I’m not a politician. I’ve never been in a political office, and I think it’s going to take a regular person, who has nothing to do with politics, who’s open-minded, to go to Washington and help shake things up,” said Truman.

Truman is making his 4th bid for Congress. He’s an army veteran as well as an actor and filmmaker, and a 1994 graduate of Missouri Southern. The 4th congressional race on November 8th also includes Randy Langkraehr, and former Kansas City Television Anchor Mark Alford.

The seat has been occupied since 2011 by Vicky Hartzler, who was unsuccessful in her run for U.S. Senate.