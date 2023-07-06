JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Absentee voting is underway in Jasper County, in what’s normally a quiet month for elections.

Three towns are asking its voters to approve a 3-percent sales tax on recreational marijuana. Duquesne, Airport Drive, and Alba. This marks the second round of marijuana tax questions — with the county and 4 Jasper County cities asking the same question last spring. Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says voting has been slow so far.

“It’s not a sexy topic. even though is did pass in every city and every county in the state of Missouri last august when it was on the ballot, or last April when it was on the ballot by more than 70%. 80% in a lot of places,” said Davis.

Registered voters can cast a ballot now through August 7th in both the Carthage and Joplin election offices. Election day itself is Tuesday, August 8th.