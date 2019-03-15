Young women affected by heart attacks on the rise

JOPLIN, Mo. - Every 40 seconds, someone suffers from a heart attack in america according to the CDC.



And reports are showing more and more of those affected are young women.

Darwin Jeyaraj, a cardiologist with Freeman Health System says, "There is a greater perpensity for obesity and metobolic syndrome these days. Even young adults there's a big epidemic of obesity."

The Journal Circulation reports that between 1995 and 2014 there was a 10% increase in young women being admitted for heart attack related illness. That compares to a 3% increase for men during the same time frame.

"We feel there is a greater risk in the women population as they are smoking at younger age. And there's greater metobolic risk, more obesity as well going on," he says.

And doctors say the increase is attributed to many younger women not having a healthy diet and making poor lifestyle choices.

"And a combination of obesity, drug abuse and a lot of energy drinks have greatly increased the number of cardiovascular problems we see," Jeyaraj says.

And the best way to reduce your risk of heart attack is to cut back on stimulants such as caffeine or nicotine. They increase your heart rate, and long term can lead to complications like heart disease, which can often times leads to a heart attack.

