Young woman dies after head-on crash

A young Orogono woman dies after a head-on crash in Southeast Kansas.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol says just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Lacy Myers, 21, was driving northbound on Highway 59 in Labette County. Her car crossed the center line around mile marker 28 and hit another vehicle head-on. Myers was pronounced dead on scene about an hour later.

A baby and a young toddler in her car were both taken to a local hospital for possible injuries. The driver of the other car involved was also taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

