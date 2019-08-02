Young Outdoorsmen United helps kids create a passion for outdoors

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – One local organization in McDonald County is helping children learn outdoor activities, while also making new friends.

Young Outdoorsmen United is a youth program geared to children ages 5 to 18. It teaches them fishing, hunting, and the history of nature. This program was founded to give kids a family aspect, while creating a lifetime passion for the outdoors that can be shared with future generations.

“It’s pretty cool to go to a community event or a church or school or something and see these kids with their parents and they run up to us, me and our volunteers, and they give us high fives and hugs, so we have a special bond because of that.” Dan Fuller, Young Outdoorsmen United Founder

Young Outdoorsmen United will be hosting a free float trip this month at Lazy Days Campground for 200. To go their Facebook page to find out more about the trip.