Young children lost health insurance faster in Missouri than in any other state

(KOLR) — Georgetown University researchers had some bad news for the Show-Me State this past week.

In a study published Monday, researchers found the percentage of young children without health insurance rose faster in Missouri than in any other state from 2016-2018, putting the state in the vanguard of a troubling nationwide trend.

After two years in which Missouri cut the percentage of kids ages 0-6 without insurance nearly in half, its uninsured rate jumped from 3.6 percent to 5.3 percent from 2016 to 2018.

That took the state from having the 28th-best rate to the 39th-best rate among the 50 states and the District of Columbia and earned it a dubious distinction as one of 11 states showing statistically significant increases in the rate and raw number of uninsured young children.

The national uninsured rate jumped from 3.8 percent to 4.3 percent over the same time period.

