NOEL, Mo. (KSNF) – A six-year-old boy drowns following an incident on the Elk River in McDonald County Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:00pm about 1.5 miles north of Noel.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Kansas City boy waded out into the water and could not return to shore.

He then was pronounced at Freeman Neosho at 3:45pm.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 14th drowning in 2021.