Young adults in Pathways Program volunteer at Fort Scott National Historic Site

How can a national park site with a small staff get things done over the summer? The answer is with help from college students.

Historic structures like the Dragoons Stable at the Fort Scott National Historic Site needs periodic attention. So, a group of 11 young people in the Pathways Program have come to the facility to accomplish that goal. Most of them are from the Fort Scott area but others are from as far away as Georgia. And park ranger Carl Brenner says the best part of the program is that the work isn’t costing tax payers or the park anything. He says the money comes from fees paid at parks that have visitors fees.



“And so those fee dollars other places are paying to have things done here in Fort Scott, so we were lucky enough to bring in 11 different college and just graduating from high schools students to help accomplish these things,” says Carl Brenner, Fort Scott National Historic Site Park Ranger.

He says the work includes sanding, repairing and repainting the stable and barracks.

They are also helping with cleaning exhibit areas as well as mowing the grass at the 11 acre historic site.

