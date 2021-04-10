Yoga class being held in Joplin with a big focus on mental health

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local yoga instructor is helping kids focus on mental health during the pandemic.

Amanda Tiberghien has been holding Yoga in Nature for Kids at Wildcat Glades for over four years.

The class combines breathing exercises and yoga poses designed specifically for kids.

She says ways to be mindful can be as simple as stopping to do a few stretches or taking deep breaths.

Amanda Tiberghien, Yoga Instructor, says, “Teaching kids how to breathe and be mindful will help with the anxieties of the world with everything that’s going on, just being in the present and stopping and breathing and calming yourself down.”

Yoga for Kids in Nature is free and takes place the second Saturday of each month at 11:15 A.M. at Wildcat Glades.

Anyone joining the class should bring their own yoga mat or towel.