PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Family YMCA is preparing for Healthy Kids Day next month.

They’re looking for vendors for their event on April 10th. Booths should encourage family time and healthy habits in children. Weather permitting, healthy kids day should take place outside.

Deadline for booth registration is March 26th. Register by emailing chris.bearden@pittsburgymca.com or calling 417-844-9266 or 620-231-1100