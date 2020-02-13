YMCA offering Spring Break camp

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s cold now, but Spring break is approaching and a local organization is helping families who won’t be going on vacation.

The Joplin Family Y will offer child care for those staying in town.

The camp runs from March 16th through the 20th.

There is room for 80 children and they’ll do plenty of activities to keep them busy.

Aimee Stinnett, School Age Services Coordinator, said, “So everyday they go swimming, do a craft, and a STEM activity which is science, technology, engineering and math, we focus on nutrition and fitness during during the day, they get to watch a movie, a story time, they have a lunch and a snack provided everyday.”

For more information on the cost of the camp or how to sign up for it, you can call 417-781-9622.

https://joplinfamilyy.org/youth-development/page/winter-spring-break-camp