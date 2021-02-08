YMCA Neosho has a program for kids learning importance of teamwork

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new program at YMCA Neosho will have kids more active and learn the importance of teamwork.

It’s something the City of Neosho and the ‘Y’ have wanted to do for several years.

A program partnership that will open doors for people to start engaging in a healthy lifestyle – while also opening the doors for those who’d like to volunteer.

It will also give young athletes a head start in the sport before going into high school.

Benjamin Coffey YMCA CEO, says, “Uh we’re getting a lot of excitement uh hopefully everyone will see that the enhancements we’re gonna add are going to improve a child day game experience as well as a parent game day experience cause that’s just as important and I’m excited to kick this off.”

Kids from 3 to 14 years old can apply and registration is open until the end of May. Games start the first week of April.