YMCA allowed increased capacity among Joplin’s reopening plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Family YMCA can welcome back even more of the community as Joplin enters step two of their reopening plan.

This means they can allow more gym members in, reopen their pool, and continue workout classes.

Members are still being asked to socially distance while working out and staff are cleaning equipment more frequently.

Mike Goettel, Aquatics Director at the Joplin Family YMCA, says, “We’re going to be able to start using our locker rooms and showers again. And so it’s just moving us further along then where we were.”

The YMCA’s workout classes are set to resume June 8, and they are still enrolling kids for their summer camp program.

