Y on the Square is up and running in Downtown Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Folks working on the Carthage Square don’t have far to go for their next workout. An express fitness center is up and running downtown called the Y on the Square.

The Fair Acres Family YMCA is partnering with the McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation to make it easier to get healthy in Carthage.

They call the new location an express fitness center, offering a range of workout machines and free weights for YMCA members. The goal is to offer a new option for exercising, both to boost activity levels for seniors in Carthage as well as overall community health.

“Obviously, convenience helps when you can make time. But downtown will be a lot easier for people like me that work downtown.” Tymon Bay, Carthage

The new fitness center is open Monday through Friday from 7 am through 2 pm. It follows another expansion for the Fair Acres Family Y earlier this year, giving 24 hour access to the workout space at the main YMCA location in South Carthage. They’re also developing a teen center just a block off the square.