Wyandotte Superintendent Troy Gray announces his retirement

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

WYANDOTTE, Ok. — A staple in Wyandotte Public Schools family is leaving the job after nearly 30 years with the school district.

Superintendent Troy Gray announces his retirement after 29 years at Wyandotte.

During his tenure, he’s been a social studies teacher, coach, and high school principal.

Gray still plans to work in education, he’ll be the new middle school principal in the McDonald County School District in Anderson.

Wyandotte Public Schools has not announced who will take Gray’s place as Superintendent.

