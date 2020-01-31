Wyandotte Schools to get medical provider on site thanks to grant

WYANDOTTE, Ok. — Wyandotte Public Schools earns a major grant to provide better healthcare for its students and the Wyandotte community.

Through a partnership with the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, the district will now get a medical provider on site.

Its a federal grant so the funding will be continuous.

As a part of the grant, the district will also renovate one of their former buildings to turn into an infirmary.

Services kids can benefit from include sick visits, child exams, and physicals.

Students will not be required to pay for service.

Troy Gray, Wyandotte Public Schools Superintendent, said, “I mean you have to have your students here. You want them to be happy and feel great to be able to learn and so by bringing these services in. It’s going to benefit not only our students but also our staff, so we are going to let our students and our staff and their families are going to be able to use this clinic.”

Right now the infirmary will just be available for the Wyandotte students and people in the community.

In the future, the district hopes to open services up to the surrounding area.