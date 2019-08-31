Wyandotte School District picks up the pieces after Monday night storm damage

“Right here, I don’t see any dark spots. We’ve got the thermal camera so if I do that, we are going to see the hot spot right there,” explained restoration professional Jerrod Ontiverson.

The Wyandotte School District has brought a special restoration committee to help them get back on their feet after being hit by a powerful wind storm on Monday.

“Then we have the dehumidifier and the air scrubbers, but the dehumidifier just pulls that water out,” Onitiverson added.

Staff led by Ontiverson are using the latest technology a FLIR thermal camera to make sure all buildings are dried out properly.

There is about $50,000 worth of damages from the storm.

“We’re in our first and second grade building,” said Wyandotte Superintendent Troy Gray. “We had about a half-inch of water come in the carpet. They pulled all the water out. They are in the process of drying out the sheet rock and walls.”

The straight line winds caused water to go underneath the exterior doors.

In addition, a huge heat and air unit shifted on the band room causing more water to flow into the area.

And, part of a roof was taken off the pre-K building

“Our first and second graders have been displaced and we relocated them to a couple other classrooms and we hope to have them back in on Tuesday,” Gray continued.

Many of the students and faculty living in the district are still without power.

But, for school employees, they say they are thankful for the quick actions the restoration committee has taken in getting things back up and running.

“You try to make things better when you been rebuild it,” Gray explained. “This is the third thing we’ve dealt with since May. We had a lightning storm and hail storm and then lost about 30, $40,000 worth of heat and air units we had to take care of. Then, we dealt with the flood here and that’s coming at about $280,000 lost on that.”

Gray says overall the district has remained resilient during this difficult time.

He is thankful no one was injured and in school at the time of the storm.