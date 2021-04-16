Wyandotte residents get opportunity to give back to the community

OKLAHOMA — There’s an opportunity for residents in Wyandotte to get involved in their community.

The Wyandotte Nation Cultural Center has a volunteer program that benefits a number of community projects. Everything from pow-wows to church events and children’s activities. The program matches volunteers to specific events.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WNVP_Log

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WNVP_Registration

KIM Garcia Wyandotte Nation Cultural Center Preservation Officer, said, “I’ve seen this type of program work at different places at a national park that we work closely with and it has created a huge community involvement and ownership of all the events that took place and it has really worked for them so I know that will be once it gets going it’ll be a good project for us and I’m glad I am able to have a small part in that.”