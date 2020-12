WYANDOTTE, Ok. — The Wyandotte Nation Cultural Center is sharing the tribe’s Winter stories. The virtual story telling event will be on January 9th.

It will start at 1:30 in the afternoon, so anyone interested should come ready to share traditional and contemporary stories.

If you would like to join the Zoom event, there is a link to sign up on the cultural center’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/WyandotteNation/posts/3673973712638891