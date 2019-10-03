Wyandotte Nation works to bring more affordable housing options to area

Wyandotte Nation is bringing more affordable housing options to Ottawa County.

“One of the things we are faced with in Ottawa County is lack of housing,” explained Wyandotte Chief Billy Friend. “Several years ago, we set out to begin to purchase lands and certain track of land we set aside for future housing projects.”

The project is coming to life — called “Wyandotte Ridge” — a new addition near Twin Bridges. It will put Wyandotte Nation one step closer to solving the lack of housing.

“This is a four-phase project we are doing,” Friend added.

They’ll start by selling about 15 to 20 lots to future homeowners.

“We’re putting in all the infrastructure, we are curbing and guttering all the roads, all the utilities will be buried. will have a homeowners association,” Friend continued.

In addition, planners are creating guidelines on how those who are interested can build. The project is partially funded by economic development funds from the tribe. Many in the community, including superintendent of Wyandotte Public Schools Troy Gray, are looking forward to more housing coming to the area.

“I have probably 65 to 70 percent of our teachers who actually drive in from outside our district, it’s just limited,” Gray explained. “A lot of people when they move into our area and they are trying to find a place where they want their students to go to schools, housing is a big issue and we’re very limited on that.”

Gray adds the district is in full support of growth.

“When your district continues to grow, your funding goes up and allow us to provide all the things to make your students be successful,” said Gray.

The end of the redevelopment phase will expand to more than 40 lots in the next five years. At the end of the project, about 70 to 80 acres will be in development for future housing.

Wyandotte Nation is hoping lots will be available for purchase by mid-November.