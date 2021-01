Though the holidays are over, it hasn’t stopped the Wyandotte Cultural Center from continuing to make ornaments.

New classes will start January 13 at 1:30 PM. They Wyandotte Cultural Center page will host a Facebook live on how to create your ornament.

Supplies for the project are any size beads, thread, size 10 needle, scissors, shatterproof ornament and beading mat.

If you’re not able to make it live, you can always watch the play back.