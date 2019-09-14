Wyandotte Nation honors ancestors with Walk of Remembrance

Wyandotte Nation pays tribute to their ancestors with a Walk of Remembrance.

Throughout the week, local tribal members and other Wyandottes across the nation have participated in a series of heritage programs during their annual gathering.

The remembrance walk is done to reflect on the journey their ancestors took.

Wyandottes were removed twice — first from Ohio, then Kansas — finally settling in Oklahoma in 1867.

Tribal members walked their cemetery to place flowers on the graves of those who have died.

“Something that’s really deeply embedded in Native culture is a respect for elders and a respect for our ancestor,” Wyandotte Chief Billy Friend explained. “So, it’s really a time we can teach our children and our young people the concept of reverence and the concept of honoring those who walked before us.”

The Wyandotte Nation gathering concluded on Friday afternoon, but their annual pow wow began that night. The Grand Entry will started at 8 pm and festivities will continue throughout the weekend.