Wyandotte Nation breaks ground on new administration building

Wyandotte Nation celebrated a groundbreaking on its new multi-million dollar administration building.

The $3 million facility is greatly needed as the tribe has continued to grow. The administration building they are currently operating in was built in 1978.

This new facility will also house their family services and gaming commission.

The old administration building will serve as the tribe’s new judicial building. It will hold the Wyandotte Nation Court System as well as the Wyandotte Nation Police Department.

“I think that all those that have been there for awhile,” explained Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend. “It’s an exciting time as we see the tribe grow and see we continue to expand. Of course, our mission is to improve the quality life of all of our tribal citizens here. This building here will enable us to do that.”

All funding for the project was generated from Wyandotte Nation’s economic development team. Construction on the project will begin in November.

Friend hopes the facility can be put up in the next nine months.