Wyandotte Nation adds two exhibits to museum

WYANDOTTE, Ok. — Two new additions are now at the Wyandotte Nation Cultural Center and Museum.

One is a medal dating back more than 200 years ago — the other is a painting, commemorating a key leader of the tribe. They are both important parts of the Wyandotte Tribe’s history.

David Keffer, Elder of Wyandotte Nation, said, “Just cruising through the internet one day. Probably two months ago I guess it popped up and I thought my god I recognize that, that’s a substance to our people.”

Wyandotte Nation now has 2 new additions for the tribe’s cultural museum.

“I knew it was a substance and I knew I had to have it. And it took a month in a half of many things that went on with the seller but we finally got it and I’m so thrilled.”

David and Viki Keffer presented Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend with a King George the 3rd copper peace medal that was given to tribal leaders in the 1800s, as well as a painting of chief Bearskin done by Native American Artist Lauren J. Reed.

Chief Billy Friend, Wyandotte Nation, said, “It was a great moment for the tribe and we appreciate the generosity of Dave and Viki Keffer you know for doing this I mean this was part of their collection and this is something they wanted to have for the Wyandotte Nation so that all of our citizen for years to come and enjoy these two pieces.”

The medal holds significant meaning to Wyandotte Nation’s history.

“At the end of the war of 1812 at the treaty signing of Ghent and Belgium in 1814 King George the 3rd presented peace medals to all the the tribal leaders at that time who fought along with the British in 1812 and so many of our Wyandotte Chiefs fought in the Tecumseh with the British during the war of 1812 and so they were awarded with one of these medals.”

Legend has it Wyandotte Nation Chief Walk-In-The-Water was so disenchanted with the British at the time that he threw his medal into the Detroit River.

“Years later a collector actually found this medal washed up on the banks of the rivers there up around Michigan so whether this is the same medal we will never know but it’s a very significant part of our history.”

Meanwhile, the commissioned portrait of Chief Bearskin is also significant because there aren’t many portraits of him anywhere.

“Chief Bearskin was very instrumental in the success of the tribe that we enjoy today. When he came the tribe had less than 10 employees I believe we had 5 employees at that time and there was really nothing here in Wyandotte. And he began the process of working with the U.S. Government, reclaiming some land that was ours at the time and really setting the reels and motion and building a foundation for the success we enjoy today.”

Once the tribe is finished with the new administration building the medal and portrait will be moved and displayed there. I actually got to hold the medal and it had some weight to it. And to think it actually ‘could’ be the one that Chief Walk-In-The-Water threw in the river and it ended back where it belongs.