Wyandotte FCCLA Inaugural Craft Fair

WYANDOTTE, Okla. - The event gives students a chance to learn what it takes to run a business operating 42 vendors.

The Wyandotte school Student Council sold constructive keys and homemade lemonade, while the Business class sold coffee and hot chocolate.

Jewelry and craft items were also sold by locals in the community.

"I think it's important because it shows that we can do leadership and that we care about our community and we just aren't in it for the money we want people to have fun as well." said Hannah Oleman, Wyandotte FCCLA Student

"These skills I'll use forever and I'll need them forever." said Kyah Kingfisher, Wyandotte Business Student

Proceeds from this event will help the FCCLA students take a trip to Chicago this Spring.

They also plan to donate to area people in need.

