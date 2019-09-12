Wyandotte exhibit highlights Native American military service dating back to Civil War

During the past two years, the tribe has collected the work of Eastern Shawnee members who have served.

To expand their work, the Eastern Shawnee has launched a special exhibit called “Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation’s Armed Forces.”

It represents history of all Native Americans, from the Civil War to present day.

Funding for this project came through the tribe as well as the Institute of Museum Library Services grant.

Some of the memorabilia includes materials from the Vietnam War given to the tribe from “The Bunker” in Wyandotte, as well as items from the Smithsonian National Museum of American Indians.

“A lot of these guys are war heroes and their stories are getting lost day by day, and we wanted to respect and honor these guys and bring them back to the forefront so people remember them,” explained library director Lora Nuckolls.

The free exhibit will continue throughout the entire month of September at the George J. Captain Library in Wyandotte.

After it ends, the tribe plans to continue delving into their own tribe’s veterans history.

This includes rebuilding panels with a new exhibit honoring them as well as gathering archival footage.